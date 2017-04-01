New SLU Hospital Building To Open

April 1, 2017 6:15 PM
Filed Under: capitol project, Center for Radiation Medicine, St. Louis University Hospital

ST. LOUIS (AP) St. Louis University Hospital plans to open the first building of a major capital project this week.

The hospital will open a $12 million Center for Radiation Medicine on Tuesday. It’s the first structure in a capital project that will lead to replacing the current hospital.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2on6ixX ) the renovation is the first major capital project at the hospital in 31 years.

Shortly after SSM Health acquired the hospital in 2015, it announced plans to invest $500 million on the campus. That will include replacing the current hospital and building an outpatient center.

Part of the hospital dates back to 1933 and the last major construction project occurred three decades ago.

