Cards, Cubs Fans Rub Elbows At BPV Prior To 2017 Opener

Brett Blume (@brettblumekmox) April 2, 2017 6:42 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It was a phenomenon repeated over and over at Ballpark Village Sunday afternoon — groups of people walking around sporting a mixture of red and blue hats and jerseys.

Cards and Cubs fans were mixing together, with some just being friends but others actually married to each other.

bpv4 Cards, Cubs Fans Rub Elbows At BPV Prior To 2017 Opener

It was a sea of red, but with a healthy sprinkling of blue, outside Busch Stadium Sunday. (KMOX/Brett Blume)

“We’re going on eleven, twelve years,” one St. Louis fan explained about his marriage to a Cubs supporter. “So I’m used to it now. It got tougher when the Cubs got better, though.”

bpv3 Cards, Cubs Fans Rub Elbows At BPV Prior To 2017 Opener

The first of hundreds of fans stream into KMOX’s annual Kegs & Eggs celebration at Ballpark Village. (KMOX/Brett Blume)

Another couple was asked about their mismatched attire.

“He is a Cardinals fan and I am a die-hard Cubs fan,” the woman explained. “We met on Match.com. He’s trying to convert me (to a Cards fan) but that doesn’t work.”

bpv2 Cards, Cubs Fans Rub Elbows At BPV Prior To 2017 Opener

A blue-clad Cub mom holds her son, who’s sporting Cardinal colors. “I let him choose which team he wanted to represent,” she explained, “and he chose the Cardinals.” Her husband is a Cards fan. (KMOX/Brett Blume)

When asked about their treatment by the Cards faithful when they come to St. Louis, most Cubs backers said they hear a lot of generally good-natured ribbing, adding that a lot of Cardinal fans actually said they were happy for the Cubs’ success in 2016.

As long as it doesn’t happen again for another century or so.

bpv1 Cards, Cubs Fans Rub Elbows At BPV Prior To 2017 Opener

A friendship that has survived the strain of the intense Cards-Cubs rivalry. Oddly, there was a lot of this mingling of opposing colors among friends and loved ones on display Sunday at Ballpark Village. (KMOX/Brett Blume)

