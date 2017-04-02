Cards, Cubs Fans Rub Elbows At BPV Prior To 2017 Opener

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It was a phenomenon repeated over and over at Ballpark Village Sunday afternoon — groups of people walking around sporting a mixture of red and blue hats and jerseys.

Cards and Cubs fans were mixing together, with some just being friends but others actually married to each other.

“We’re going on eleven, twelve years,” one St. Louis fan explained about his marriage to a Cubs supporter. “So I’m used to it now. It got tougher when the Cubs got better, though.”

Another couple was asked about their mismatched attire.

“He is a Cardinals fan and I am a die-hard Cubs fan,” the woman explained. “We met on Match.com. He’s trying to convert me (to a Cards fan) but that doesn’t work.”

When asked about their treatment by the Cards faithful when they come to St. Louis, most Cubs backers said they hear a lot of generally good-natured ribbing, adding that a lot of Cardinal fans actually said they were happy for the Cubs’ success in 2016.

As long as it doesn’t happen again for another century or so.

