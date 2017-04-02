Listen to Win Tickets to Neil Diamond at Scottrade Center

April 2, 2017 3:44 AM
Filed Under: Neil Diamond, Scottrade Center, Tickets, Win

Win: A pair of tickets to see Neil Diamond on his 50th Anniversary World Tour at Scottrade Center on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 8 p.m.

Contest Ends: Friday, April 7, 2017

Listen to The Mark Reardon Show all week and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Neil Diamond on his 50th Anniversary World Tour at Scottrade Center on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the event are on sale now, for more information go to the Live Nation page.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, April 7, 2017. Read the official contest rules. 

