New Life Evangelistic Center No Reprieve, Arch City Defenders File Suit

April 2, 2017 12:45 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – New Life Evangelistic Center in Downtown Saint Louis will close its doors tonight.

Judge Joan Moriarty refused to issue a stay that would have kept the shelter at 1411 Locust open during its ongoing court fight.

Reverend Larry Rice, says the closure will put some 200 homeless on the streets, but the City says it will temporarily house the people in a warehouse.

Arch City Defender’s Thomas Harvey filed suit Friday to stop the City “from putting poor people in a warehouse on 14th Street, where they continue to store trucks and equipment for the Forestry Division and we allege that’s an uninhabitable space.”

Harvey says Rice’s shelter provided valuable service to the homeless because the City is not ready to meet its obligation.

