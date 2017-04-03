KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

Arrest Made, Charges Filed in Connection to Monica Sykes’ Death

April 3, 2017 5:40 PM
BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOX) – A man has been arrested and charged in the death of Monica Sykes, 25, of Berkeley.

Ray Ellis (Berkeley police photo)

KMOV reports that 27-year-old Ray Ellis has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Sykes was last seen Oct. 28 leaving her home. Remains found Feb. 4 were identified as those of Sykes’ on March 28.

No word yet on how she was killed.

Ellis is being held on $1 million cash-only bond.

Sykes’ parents have planned a memorial celebration for Monica on April 14 at Carr Central Neighborhood Center on Biddle from 1 to 3 p.m.

Her father posted on Facebook that the celebration is intended to remember Monica’s smile, her sense of humer and her love for her family.

Attendees are asked to wear her favorite color, yellow.

