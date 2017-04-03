Cardinals Expected to Announce Contract Extension With Piscotty

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Cardinals are expected to announce a contract extension with outfielder Stephen Piscotty, Tuesday.
The team will hold a press conference at 1 p.m., which can be heard live on KMOX.com/Listen.
Piscotty, 26, is in his second full season with St. Louis and in 217 career games has a .282 average. He finished sixth in the Rookie of the Year voting in 2015, when he hit .305 with seven home runs in only 63 games.
Last year, he led the Cardinals with 85 RBI and was tied for the team lead in stolen bases, with seven.
In Sunday’s start to the season, Piscotty 1-3, with two strike outs, a walk and a run scored. He hit sixth in the lineup, and is expected to make a majority of his starts in the four, five, or sixth spot this season.