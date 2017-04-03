KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

Consumer Watchdog Warns City Voters of Ballot Issues

April 3, 2017 8:16 PM
Filed Under: Ballot, City, Consumer Watchdog, election, issues, propositions, taxes, tom sullivan, voters

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Consumer Watchdog Tom Sullivan is warning voters to beware of ballot issues seeking to raise their taxes this election week.

“Voters have look more careful than ever these days, because the proposals that are listed on the ballot are not necessarily what you are going to get,” Sullivan says.

He is warning St. Louis voters to decide the soccer stadium proposal with their head – not their heart. Sullivan adds he is always opposed to public money going towards sports, because promises are never kept.

“If you look at the Dome, for example, it was going to revitalize downtown. It was going to provide millions of dollars of revenue, not only for the city, but for other governmental entities,” Sullivan says. “None of those promises were ever worked out.”

Sullivan says voting down a tax increase you have misgivings about forces backers to come up with a more reasonable proposal next election.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Bracket Challenge
KMOX Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia