Ground Breaking Autism Research Has Promise

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Ground breaking research on Autism is being conducted at Washington University St. Louis Childrens’ Hospital and Doctor John Constantino is at the forefront.

Doctor Constantino says some of the most promising research comes from toddlers earliest developmental factors that give rise to symptoms of Autism. “Those developmental factors and forces that collide together to produce the condition are actually, they look different than what the symptoms of Autism are in the first place and this has really helped us to understand the sort of buildings blocks of not what only causes Autism, but what we might do, very early in development to try to prevent it.”

Constantino says the main focus, the precise way in which children use their eyes and their senses to orient their social world around them. “Things start to happen very, very early that children with Autism orient in different ways than typically developing children.”

Constantino says other research is being done in genetics and brain imaging. “We’re really starting to get our arms around the diversity the factors that can result in the development of Autism, and not only those that can cause it, but also that can protect children from it.”

