Home Opener Just Another Big Event At Busch

ST. LOUIS (KMOX)-Sunday night’s Cardinals season opener marked just another milestone in what is Busch Stadium’s busiest year yet.

In January, the 12-year-old stadium hosted the NHL’s Winter Classic. Next month, Metallica will play there and in September it will host Billy Joel.

All of that has stadium staff multi-tasking. “We’re working with Metallica on some of the projection needs and what size cranes are going to come in and where the cranes are going to come in,” says Stadium Events Director Vicki Bryant. She says while that’s going on, they’re also preparing for the long baseball season, “Is the virtual reality (in the Family Pavilion) done? Where’s the signage? Does this graphic look okay?”

After the hockey game, the entire field was replaced from the drainage system to the turf. Stadium Operations Director Joe Abernathy is confident the field will get through the year in good shape. He says it helps that the concerts are spread out, “We worry more about concerts when they’re in the middle of the summer, like July and August, when it’s so hot and we worry about how the grass survives that. But it’s May and September, we should be in pretty good shape for that.”

And while the stadium was built for baseball, Bryant says it’s such a beautiful building, it would be a shame to only use it for 81 home baseball games a year.

