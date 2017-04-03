Homicide Detectives Called to Three Separate Cases Sunday

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis police say homicide detectives were called out to three separate scenes on Sunday.
The first was in the 5600 block of Delmar, near the intersection with Debaliviere. Police say a man in his twenties was shot several times shortly after 4 p.m. When they arrived they found the man unconscious and not breathing. He had been shot several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim’s name has not been released.
Around 6:30 p.m. a 38-year-old man was shot in the head in the 1000 block of 19th Street.
Then around 9:45 p.m. a 25-year-old man was shot in the head in the 4200 block of Maffitt.
No word on suspects in any of the cases.