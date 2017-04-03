International Enrollment Down at University of Missouri

April 3, 2017 6:43 AM
Filed Under: campuses, colleges, executive orders, International Students, political climate, St. Louis, University of Missouri, violent incidents

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – More problems for the University of Missouri school system. A drop in applications from international students.

The drop is across all four campuses. Officials say the current political climate plus concerns over safety are the reasons behind the decline in applications.

A spokesperson for the school system said international students are reluctant to apply because of executive orders from President Donald Trump limiting entry from some Muslim-majority countries and possible changes in visa programs.

He also cited violent incidents targeting foreigners as another factor.

