Kirkwood’s Loss Sheds Light on Heroin Epidemic

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Kirkwood is mourning after last week’s funeral for Isabella Sammartano, a 20-year-old Kirkwood High School graduate whose obituary listed “heroin overdose” as the cause of death.
The local head of the Drug Enforcement Administration says parents should warn their children it’s not just the heroin that can kill you, but drug makers are lacing it with the anesthesia fentanyl.
“We’re starting to see fentanyl overtake heroin-only overdose stats, so what that signals to us that we’ve got an ever increasing supply of high purity, lethal fentanyl that’s entering into the marketplace here in St. Louis,” he says.
Shroba says parents need to talk often to their children about the dangers of trying any type of pill, even once.
“There have been thousand of lives lost here in the metropolitan area alone to substance abuse, particularly heroin, and each one of those individuals, especially this student who was buried in Kirkwood, those are all beautiful lives with wonderful families that loved them,” he says.