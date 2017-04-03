KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

South County Homes Evacuated

April 3, 2017 1:47 PM
Filed Under: Laclede gas, South St. Louis County, St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Several homes in South County have been evacuated due to a higher than normal natural gas smell.

Laclede gas tells KMOX, they responded to a home on Southern Aire Drive, off of Union and determined the levels of gas were unsafe. As a precaution, five surrounding homes were evacuated.

Right now, Laclede does not know the source of the gas, but they emphasized it is not due to a gas line break.

It is unknown when residents on Southern Aire Drive will be allowed to return to their homes.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Bracket Challenge
KMOX Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia