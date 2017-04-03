South County Homes Evacuated

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Several homes in South County have been evacuated due to a higher than normal natural gas smell.
Laclede gas tells KMOX, they responded to a home on Southern Aire Drive, off of Union and determined the levels of gas were unsafe. As a precaution, five surrounding homes were evacuated.
Right now, Laclede does not know the source of the gas, but they emphasized it is not due to a gas line break.
It is unknown when residents on Southern Aire Drive will be allowed to return to their homes.