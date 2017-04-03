St. Louis and St. Clair Noted as Potential Zika Hot Spots

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A local OB GYN has some words of warning for pregnant women as we near the start of mosquito season.
St. Louis University researchers just pinpointed St. Louis City and St. Clair County, Illinois as potential hot spots for a Zika outbreak should the virus show up here this summer. Zika is a big concern for pregnant women because it could result in a baby born with microcephaly, an abnormally small head.
“Babies with microcephaly can actually have developmental issues later on and brains that haven’t properly developed,” says Dr. Van Dalton with St. Anthony’s OB GYN Specialists in Fenton.
She says prevention is the key.
“If you’re pregnant, do avoid traveling to areas with Zika virus. Known areas with zZka travel notices are all over the Caribbean islands, parts of central and south America, the Pacific Islands and parts of Asia and Africa. The CDC’s website actually has a complete list of areas to avoid,” she says.
And she says women also need to avoid unprotected sex with anyone who could carry Zika.