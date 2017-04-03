KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

St. Louis Pizzeria Owner, Pastor Facing New Sex Charges

Associated Press April 3, 2017 1:10 PM
ST. LOUIS (AP) – A former pastor and owner of a St. Louis pizzeria and martial arts studio faces more federal child sex charges.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports a new indictment accuses Dojo Pizza’s Loren Copp of two charges of using interstate facilities to persuade a minor to engage in sexual activity. It also adds three counts of transmitting information about a minor with the intent to encourage sexual activity.

The indictment alleges Copp tried to get two girls to convince an underage girl to expose her breasts online.

Copp already was facing charges of production, attempted production and possession of child pornography.

Copp pleaded not guilty to the original indictment. His attorney wants a judge to throw out evidence obtained or statements made during searches of Copp’s restaurant and home.

