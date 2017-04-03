Stadia Ventures Invests in St. Louis Sports Technology

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) -St. Louis is a big sports town, but it’s also working to become big in sports technology. Stadia Ventures is an investment firm based here that focuses on sports-related start-ups. Co-founder Art Chou says it used to be, pitchers worked off ‘primitive’ stats like ERA and velocity:
“Now we have a company like Rapsodo, one of our portfolio companies that can tell you how much spin you’re putting on the ball and the rotational axis. Not just how much spin, but how efficient that spin is,” he says.
He says MLB pitchers are using it. Stadia Ventures is holding a Shark Tank-like event this week to help narrow down its latest class of potential investments.