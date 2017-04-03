Still No Leads in North St. Louis Drive-by Shooting

April 3, 2017 9:47 AM
Filed Under: drive by, north St. Louis, shooting, witnesses

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Ten days after a mass shooting in north St. Louis that killed a 15-year-old boy and injured six other people, the case has quietly slipped into the pile of murders nobody wants to talk about.

Police Chief Sam Dotson is frustrated that there were so many witnesses, a large group of people standing outside a lawn, enjoying a spring night at Gerladine near Palm when three suspects across the street opened fire. Despite all those witnesses, detectives aren’t getting the names they need to make an arrest.

“If victims and witnesses aren’t wiling to cooperate with law enforcement, it makes our job much, much more difficult. It’s still an active investigation, and what my investigators have told me is that they are not getting the level of cooperation that they would like to see to help solve that, ” he says

