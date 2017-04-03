STL Health Department Prepares for Mosquito Season

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Fighting mosquitoes this season, may be a challenge for the St. Louis Health Department given the report that it could be a hot-spot this year.
The City Health Department’s Chantez Williams says they are implementing a new process called the “Integrated Pest Management Control Plan.”
“In the past, we would get a call where people were requesting fogging,” Williams says. “What’s different this year from last year, is we are going to go out and conduct a surveillance. In this advantage, we are going to be looking for any type of mosquito habitats.”
When the habitats are identified, the city will encourage owners to eliminate the source that’s attacking the mosquitoes.
Williams says crews will identify problem areas and then eliminate the mosquitoes before they become adults.