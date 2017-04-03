KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

Three Previous Violations Found in 2014 at Lange Box Company

April 3, 2017 2:29 PM
Filed Under: explosion, Lange Box Company, OSHA, St. Louis, St. Louis Fire Department

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – OSHA is now investigating the explosion at Lange Box Company. A check of previous workplace violations shows there have been three since 2014.

In August 2016, the company paid $3,741.00 out after holes were found in floors that prevented proper cleaning.

In November of 2014, an inspection revealed defective equipment, Lange Box paid, just over $6,500.00 in fines.

Back in February of 2014, Lange Box paid our $2,450.00 for defective energy control procedures, for example, not properly training workers to ensure machinery was turned off and powered down.

What is not known, if any of these violations were related to boilers.

The St. Louis Fire Department will hold a 3:00pm press conference this afternoon to provide an update on the situation.

