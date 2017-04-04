All of St. Louis Will Pay Tribute to Chuck Berry With a City-Wide Toast

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – No matter where you are on Saturday at exactly 10 p.m. CST raise your glass if you’d like to participate in a posthumous toast to Chuck Berry.

Berry, a St. Louis-native and Rock ‘n’ Roll legend died March 18 at the age of 90. He’s been honored by celebrities through Twitter, had decorations placed at his statue in The Loop and will have a public viewing service at The Pageant this Sunday for his St. Louis supports.

Joe Edwards, owner of Blueberry Hill and St. Louis Mayor, Francis Slay want to give another opportunity to pay tribute to Berry – with a city-wide celebratory toast.

Berry was known for being punctual, and would regularly begin his shows in Duck Room at Blueberry Hil right at 10 p.m.

This Saturday, at 10 p.m. CST all of St Louis is encouraged to take a moment wherever they are and raise their glass to, Charles Edward Anderson Berry, Sr.



“St. Louis is proud of Chuck Berry for his mark on music and place in history as the Father of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” Slay said. “Chuck was perhaps the all-time greatest influencer of rock music; his inspiration even heard in today’s hits. A pioneer in his own right, Chuck will be forever memorialized in rock ‘n’ roll music.”

“Chuck Berry paved the way for Rock ‘n’ Roll and his legacy will carry on for generations to come,” Edwards says. “I am indeed grateful to be celebrating my friend’s life with fellow friends, family members and fans from all over the world. May his inspiration continue and his influential tunes be forever remembered.”

Edwards is Berry’s longtime friend, and owner of Blueberry Hill in The Loop.

The public can pass by Berry’s open casket at The Pageant, from from 8 a.m. until noon Sunday, April 9. However, the following funeral service will be limited to family and friends.

