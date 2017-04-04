Best Places To Picnic In St. Louis

By Lisa Payne-Naeger Spring has come early to St. Louis and there is nothing better to do on a beautiful spring day than to pack a picnic lunch and enjoy the scenery. But where? Don’t worry! St. Louis is a region full of diverse and beautiful parks and outdoor urban oasis’ enough for everyone to enjoy. So plan your picnic menu, pack the basket, grab a blanket and get going.

Forest Park

5595 Grand Drive

St. Louis, MO 63112

(314) 289-5300

www.forestparkforever.org This is a no-brainer. Forest Park is St. Louis’s crown jewel of urban parks, chock full of attractions and beauty. So your only decision is choosing which place to have your al fresco meal. Art Hill is a favorite during the winter snows for sledding, but equally ideal for picnicking. The views from the top are spectacular. Stop in to the art museum after lunch and take in the beauty inside. Across from the World’s Fair Pavilion has picnic tables, just inviting a picnicking family. And the grounds around the Jewel Box may be some of the most beautiful in the park. But those are only three suggestions. Check out this Forest Park online map and make it a priority to hit each and every one of the places marked here for a family picnic during the warm weather this year.

Creve Coeur Park

13725 Marine Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63146

(314) 615-4389

www.stlouisco.com Creve Coeur Park has long been a favorite destination for outdoor enthusiasts in western St. Louis County. And there is no shortage of prime picnic areas, inside the park and by the lake. After you enjoy a long lingering outdoor feast enjoy a hike around the lake, a paddle boat or canoe ride, or maybe just GO APE. GO APE is the park’s zip line, canopy obstacle course. You’ve never experienced anything like it. But perhaps you just want to enjoy the flora and fauna, and there is plenty of that there too. Regardless the level of your adventuresome pursuits, Creve Coeur Park is the best place to start your day with a picnic.

Laumeier Sculpture Park

12580 Rott Road

St. Louis, MO 63127

(314) 615-5278

www.laumeiersculpturepark.org One of our favorite attractions in the St. Louis area is Laumeier Sculpture Park. It's also a great place to while away and afternoon as you enjoy a picnic lunch. The park is not only a great place for outdoor beauty, but it's also a wonderful place for art lovers who particularly enjoy sculpture. The park is open at 8:00 a.m. and one half hour after sunset, so whether your picnic is lunch or an early dinner, you won't be disappointed. Make sure you leave time to enjoy a stroll through the park to enjoy the art. Take a guided tour or set off on your own. Either way, it's a great way to augment your picnic experience.

Klondike Park

4600 S. Missouri 94

Augusta, MO 63332

(636) 949-7535

www.sccmo.Klondike Klondike Park is a great recreational area in St. Charles County near one of Missouri’s finest wine country. It offers great fishing, hiking, camping and of course picnicking. The views in the park offer many spots for picnic lunch perfection. This Missouri countryside, nestled near the Missouri River is full of wildlife and beautiful landscape. Bring a fishing pole and cast a few lines in the water to add to a restful, lazy day in the sun. Birdwatchers will not be disappointed either. Make a day of it and bring lots of fried chicken. You may just want to stay for dinner too.