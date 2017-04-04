Best Places To Picnic In St. Louis

Spring has come early to St. Louis and there is nothing better to do on a beautiful spring day than to pack a picnic lunch and enjoy the scenery. But where? Don’t worry! St. Louis is a region full of diverse and beautiful parks and outdoor urban oasis’ enough for everyone to enjoy. So plan your picnic menu, pack the basket, grab a blanket and get going.
5595 Grand Drive
St. Louis, MO 63112
(314) 289-5300
www.forestparkforever.org
This is a no-brainer. Forest Park is St. Louis’s crown jewel of urban parks, chock full of attractions and beauty. So your only decision is choosing which place to have your al fresco meal. Art Hill is a favorite during the winter snows for sledding, but equally ideal for picnicking. The views from the top are spectacular. Stop in to the art museum after lunch and take in the beauty inside. Across from the World’s Fair Pavilion has picnic tables, just inviting a picnicking family. And the grounds around the Jewel Box may be some of the most beautiful in the park. But those are only three suggestions. Check out this Forest Park online map and make it a priority to hit each and every one of the places marked here for a family picnic during the warm weather this year.
13725 Marine Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63146
(314) 615-4389
www.stlouisco.com
Creve Coeur Park has long been a favorite destination for outdoor enthusiasts in western St. Louis County. And there is no shortage of prime picnic areas, inside the park and by the lake. After you enjoy a long lingering outdoor feast enjoy a hike around the lake, a paddle boat or canoe ride, or maybe just GO APE. GO APE is the park’s zip line, canopy obstacle course. You’ve never experienced anything like it. But perhaps you just want to enjoy the flora and fauna, and there is plenty of that there too. Regardless the level of your adventuresome pursuits, Creve Coeur Park is the best place to start your day with a picnic.
12580 Rott Road
St. Louis, MO 63127
(314) 615-5278
www.laumeiersculpturepark.org
One of our favorite attractions in the St. Louis area is Laumeier Sculpture Park. It’s also a great place to while away and afternoon as you enjoy a picnic lunch. The park is not only a great place for outdoor beauty, but it’s also a wonderful place for art lovers who particularly enjoy sculpture. The park is open at 8:00 a.m. and one half hour after sunset, so whether your picnic is lunch or an early dinner, you won’t be disappointed. Make sure you leave time to enjoy a stroll through the park to enjoy the art. Take a guided tour or set off on your own. Either way, it’s a great way to augment your picnic experience.
4600 S. Missouri 94
Augusta, MO 63332
(636) 949-7535
www.sccmo.Klondike
Klondike Park is a great recreational area in St. Charles County near one of Missouri’s finest wine country. It offers great fishing, hiking, camping and of course picnicking. The views in the park offer many spots for picnic lunch perfection. This Missouri countryside, nestled near the Missouri River is full of wildlife and beautiful landscape. Bring a fishing pole and cast a few lines in the water to add to a restful, lazy day in the sun. Birdwatchers will not be disappointed either. Make a day of it and bring lots of fried chicken. You may just want to stay for dinner too.
1215 Larkin Williams Road
Fenton, MO 63026
(636) 343-2080
www.fentonmo.org
If you live near or want to enjoy a day in the southern St. Louis region, pack a lunch can take a drive to Fenton City Park. They have everything you need to make a day with the family a memorable event. Multiple athletic fields are always full of activity, for sports lovers. The kids will love the playgrounds and the various picnic shelters have tables, bbq grills and restrooms near by. Enjoy a stroll after lunch on 1.4-mile walking trail, and the family pet is welcome as long as he is on a leash. All the components of a great family day are at Fenton City Park.
