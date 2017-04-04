City Voter Turnout Lower Than Expected, Upsets Possible

April 4, 2017 2:18 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Turnout is light in the city of St. Louis, says election officials, where voters are picking a new Mayor, and deciding on tax increases for a soccer stadium and Metrolink expansion.

Republican Director of Elections Gary Stoff was asked if the low numbers could set the stage for an upset in the mayor’s race.

“I think anything is possible,” Stoff says. “But I frankly would be very surprised, just becuase we are such a heavily Democrat city.”

The election board was predicting 20 percent voter turnout, and the experts were predicting Democrat Lyda Krewson will win. Stoff says the lower numbers make an upset possible, but not likely.

Krewson faces Republican Andrew Jones, Green Party candidate Jonathan McFarland and Independent Larry Rice. City polls are open until 7 p.m., Tuesday.

