County Mayors Divided on Prop P

April 4, 2017 9:46 AM
Filed Under: Chesterfield, Florissant, Mayor, Proposition P, Public Safety, Sales Tax

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis County’s mayors don’t agree on Proposition P, the half-cent sales tax increase to fund public safety.

Chesterfield Mayor Bob Nation says residents of unincorporated county would pull in an extra $143 per capita for police while municipalities like his would only net $50.

“Is Mr. Singer saying that the residents that reside in unincorporated St. Louis County are worth three times more than the residents that reside in the municipalities?” he says.

But in Florissant, Mayor Tom Schneider says to remember the big picture here.

“No matter what municipality you go in, if your children go there, your grandchildren go there, you want them to be safe and get home safe,” he says.

Schneider says his reasons for supporting the sales tax are similar to what county leaders say, higher pay and more officers.

