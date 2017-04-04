Election Officials Expect Big Turnouts in St. Louis Election

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Today is “Election Day” in Missouri and Illinois. In the city of St. Louis, election officials are expecting twice the normal turnout for a general election.
Gary Stoff, Republican Director of Elections for the city of St. Louis says they are expecting 20 percent.
“This time around we’ve got six propositions on the ballot, as well as candidates for the board of education, as well as candidates for the junior college districts, so we’re thinking that should encourage more people to come out,” he says.
Stoff says he wouldn’t be surprised if turnout is even higher. There’s a mayoral race and the much-publicized propositions one and two on the city ballot.
The polls are open from six this morning until seven tonight.