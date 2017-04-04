Missouri Auditor Says State Struggles With Handling of Federal Money

April 4, 2017 12:42 PM
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP)– Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway says that state agencies receiving federal money for Medicaid and childcare services need to do a better job handling their money.

In an audit of $8.4 billion of federal funds released Tuesday, the auditor found that nearly $1 million was given to group homes for people with developmental disabilities without documentation showing per diem rates.

She also found problems for the seventh year in a row with a Department of Social Services program for childcare that doled out $135 million without adequately identifying whether providers are eligible for that money.

Galloway said that in a year when the state is grappling with declines in state revenue, it’s especially important that state agencies efficiently use state money.

