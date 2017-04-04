Missouri Senator to Drop Opposition to Prescription Database

Associated Press April 4, 2017 6:50 PM
Filed Under: drug monitoring program, Prescription drug, Sen. Rob Schaaf

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri state Sen. Rob Schaaf says he will end his opposition to a proposal establishing a statewide prescription drug monitoring program.

Related Story: Mo. Advances Prescription Monitoring Bill

Schaaf on Tuesday announced that he will support a plan to create a statewide database for doctors to track prescriptions of painkillers and other controlled substances after years of vehement opposition.

Missouri is currently the only state without such a database. That’s in large part because of Schaaf, who once killed a prescription monitoring proposal by filibustering it for more than eight hours.

Schaaf said he changed his mind due to a groundswell of support for such a proposal from the public, health care providers and law enforcement officers.

He said he will support the proposal if lawmakers add a provision requiring doctors to use it.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Bracket Challenge
KMOX Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia