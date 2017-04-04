Poison Control Warns About Dangerous DIY Slime

April 4, 2017 6:36 PM
Filed Under: Borax, Burns, DIY, Do It Yourself, Hands, homemade, Julie Weber, Local, Missouri Poison Center, poison control, reports, science project, Severe, slime, SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Local poison control specialists have a warning about a popular “do-it-yourself” science project involving homemade slime.

Videos featuring homemade slime recipes have gone viral on the internet.

Be careful when using the cleaning product Borax. There are reports of kids winding up with severe burns to their hands after handling the mixture of water, glue, and Borax.

The Director of the Missouri Poison Center at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, Julie Weber, suggests parents find a recipe that doesn’t include Borax.

Borax is a mineral and is sold as a cleaning product. It’s a mild irritant and usually doesn’t cause chemical burns, but in larger amounts it can cause severe irritation.

“Borax usually takes larger amounts and larger quantities to be a problem,” Weber says. “If someone is exposed to it in the concentrated form and handling it for hours and hours and then aren’t washing their hands off well…it can lead to irritation on the skin.”

If you are using Borax, she says properly supervise your child. Use a diluted form of the cleaning product and make sure your kids thoroughly wash their hands with soap and water after playing with the slime.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Bracket Challenge
KMOX Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia