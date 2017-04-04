Police Release Name of Loy-Lange Explosion Victim

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A spokeswoman for Mayor Francis Slay’s office says says the city has strict licensure requirements for boilers much like the van-sized one that exploded yesterday near Soulard, killing three people and injuring four others in two businesses.

St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson says the boiler blew up at Loy-Lange Box Co., killing a person there, before flying about 500 feet onto a laundry business, killing two more people.

Saint Louis police say 59-year-old Kenneth Trentham of Saint Louis was killed at Loy-Lange.

The names of the two found dead inside the offices of Faultless Laundry have not been released, but officials say they were filling out paperwork as new hires.

PREVIOUS REPORT:

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – OSHA is now investigating the boiler explosion at Lange Box Company. A check of previous workplace violations shows there have been three since 2014.

In August 2016, the company paid $3,741 out after holes were found in floors that prevented proper cleaning.

In November of 2014, an inspection revealed defective equipment, and Lange Box paid just over $6,500 in fines.

Back in February of 2014, Lange Box paid out $2,450 for defective energy control procedures, for example, not properly training workers to ensure machinery was turned off and powered down.

What is not known is if any of these violations were related to boilers.

Two people are still on life support following this morning’s explosion in Soulard that killed three people.

Two others were taken to hospitals in serious condition, St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson didn’t have an update on them. No identities have been released yet.

