Roy Sievers St. Louis Native, Former Browns Outfielder Dies at 90

April 4, 2017 4:29 PM
Filed Under: Browns, death, die, Roy Sievers, Spanish Lake, St. Louis, Washington Senators

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis native and 17-year Major Leaguer Roy Sievers has died at 90-years-old.

He was born in Spanish Lake, in north St. Louis County, and died in his home in the same area, Monday, reports the Post-Dispatch.

Sievers’ MLB career began with the St. Louis Browns in 1949, when he won AL Rookie of the Year. He played a majority of his time at first, third and the outfield, and was a five-time All Star.

Related story: Former Dodgers, Cards Slugger Guerrero Suffers Stroke

His best season was in 1957, with the Washington Senators, when he finished third in Most Valuable Player race and was tied for the league lead in home runs.

Sievers is survived by a son, Rob, and a daughter, Shawn, reports the Post-Dispatch.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Bracket Challenge
KMOX Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia