Roy Sievers St. Louis Native, Former Browns Outfielder Dies at 90

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis native and 17-year Major Leaguer Roy Sievers has died at 90-years-old.
He was born in Spanish Lake, in north St. Louis County, and died in his home in the same area, Monday, reports the Post-Dispatch.
Sievers’ MLB career began with the St. Louis Browns in 1949, when he won AL Rookie of the Year. He played a majority of his time at first, third and the outfield, and was a five-time All Star.
His best season was in 1957, with the Washington Senators, when he finished third in Most Valuable Player race and was tied for the league lead in home runs.
Sievers is survived by a son, Rob, and a daughter, Shawn, reports the Post-Dispatch.
