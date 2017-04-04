St. Louis Church Makes Top 2 in ‘Church Madeness’

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Basketball fans had March Madness but American Catholics have Church Madness. Local Catholics have a hometown favorite making it into the final round.
It started out with 64 beautiful churches competing against each other in a bracket style elimination.
“Here we are in the final two, looking to see who will be America’s most beautiful Catholic church this year,” says blogger and contest organizer Patrick Murray.
Murray organized the contest for Granda Liturgical Arts.
“Your hometown parish of St. Francis de Sales, which I understand is in south St. Louis, is one of the competitors. It’s a very beautiful Gothic structure with a lot of history and currently undergoing an important renovation right now, restoration of the structure and some of the insides,” he says.
As of this morning voting is close, with St. Louis barely taking the lead at 51 percent. You can take a virtual tour of the church here before casting your vote.
The other church in the finals is St. James Catholic Church in Louisville. Voting is underway now till Thursday night at midnight. You can vote by visiting Murray’s blog: ArtandLiturgy.com