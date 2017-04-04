Voters Decide Today on Possible Soccer Stadium

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The future of pro soccer in St. Louis rests on the outcome of today’s voting.

Props 1 and 2 on the city ballot have to do with the effort to land both an expansion MLS franchise and build a new downtown soccer stadium.

SC STL vice chair Jim Kavanaugh is working hard to convince those still on the fence.

“If we’re going to be more progressive, we’re going to create jobs in downtown St. Louis. We need to create reasons why we’re bringing people downtown, for them to stay downtown and live downtown and attract millennials and new jobs,” he says.

15th Ward alderwoman Megan Green opposes the measures, especially Prop 2, and she remains skeptical about the “build it and jobs will come” claim.

Every single stadium says that every single time they try to do one of these things,” she says. “It has never panned out, the research on publicly funded stadiums is pretty much unanimous, it never results in a good economic return.”

Green feels the 60-Million dollars that would be raised by Prop 2 could be put to better use. She says the time to help fund a new stadium will come after her constituents stop worrying about if their neighborhood is safe and their trash is being picked up on time.

