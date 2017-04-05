Insult to Injury: Wainwright, Piscotty Will Really Want to Forget That One

Losing a one-run game to the Chicago Cubs is bad enough. Being pelted by baseballs and joining a list with 50 Cent, Carly Rae Jepsen and Mariah Carey is much, much worse.

The St. Louis Cardinals lost 2-1 Tuesday night to Chicago. Thanks, in part, to Albert Almora robbing a Matt Adams’ home run in the seventh inning and the Cardinals loading the bases in the sixth, but failing to get a run across the plate.

But two moments are sticking out more than the rest.

Adam Wainwright admitted after the game, he threw maybe the worst pitch in baseball history:

🚨This is not a strike 🚨 pic.twitter.com/0KH10nfyYZ — Andrew Carter (@Andrew__Carter) April 5, 2017

This happened in the fourth, just after the Cubs scored its second run of the game. Wainwright explained after the game, he was in the middle of his delivery and prepared to throw a fastball, then saw catcher Yadier Molina shift his position behind the plate as if he was expecting a breaking ball.

“When I saw that, instantly, and I saw it before, I thought he was looking for a breaking ball and I had fastball grip. I did not want to throw a ball and hit him in the collarbone or something and have Yadier out. I pull-hooked it and erred on the side of not hitting him.”

FYI, Wainwright struck out the next four batters after that horrible pitch.

Wainwright using the ol' spikeball to set up the back to back strikeouts. Classic crafty vet move. — Chris Hrabe (@chrabe) April 5, 2017

Then two innings later, outfielder Stephen Piscotty made one of the most unfortunate trips around the bases you’ve ever seen.

STEPHEN PISCOTTY + SCOTT STERLING THIS MAY BE THE BEST THING IVE EVER MADE pic.twitter.com/3CIYFFTsiR — RT Ohio (@RT_Ohio) April 5, 2017

First, he’s hit on the inside of his right forearm/elbow by a Jake Arrieta fastball. Then, during Kolten Wong’s at bat, he moves to second on a wild pitch, but the throw tails towards the first-base side and hit Piscotty’s other elbow.

But he caught the worst of it as he slid home to score St. Louis’ only run of the game. Wong’s grounder to second is bobbled by Javier Baez, so Piscotty rounds third and heads home, but the throw nails him in the helmet. Piscotty touches home, then barrel rolls, face down, onto him stomach.

He would leave the game with a contusion (not a concussion), with an evaluation expected Wednesday. The Cards and Cubs play the rubber game Wednesday, first pitch at 12:45 p.m. on KMOX 1120 AM.

