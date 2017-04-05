Lyda Krewson Becomes First Female Mayor of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis has a new mayor. Lyda Krewson stepped to the podium at the Forest Park golf clubhouse after being introduced as the first woman mayor in the city’s history.

Krewson captured just over two-thirds of the vote, outdistancing 2nd place Republican Andrew Jones by nearly 30,000 ballots.

“We shattered a ceiling tonight, and together we made a historic moment right here in the city of St. Louis,” she says.

She told an enthusiastic crowd of supporters that her first priority will be safe neighborhoods throughout the city.

“The first task is of course let’s build a team. Let’s build a smart, committed, energetic team to help move the agenda forward,” she says.

Thank you St. Louis. There is a lot of work to do. I look forward to working with you to make St. Louis the city we want it to be. — LydaKrewson (@LydaKrewson) April 5, 2017

Elsewhere, James Knowles will continue as mayor of Ferguson. He faced a challenge from city councilwoman Ella Jones in the first election since the shooting death of Michael Brown in 2014 and won with 52 percent of the vote.

In Chesterfield, Bob Nation easily won re-election over challenger Randy Logan.

Christopher Thornton beat Barbara Clements in the race for Brentwood mayor, taking 53 percent of the vote. Bill Hennessy will be mayor of O’Fallon, Missouri after beating Bob Howell 59 percent to 41. Barry Jay Greenberg will be mayor of Maplewood, beating Patrick Jugo 57 percent to 42.

In Illinois, Mark Eckert won re-election as mayor of Belleville. Herb Roach will be mayor of the metro east O’Fallon.