Madison County Votes Down School Improvement Tax

MADISON COUNTY, ILL. (KMOX) – Madison County voters again rejected a one percent sales tax increase meant to fund school facility improvements.
Regional School Superintendent Bob Daiber says it was a lot closer this time. Less than 300 votes were the difference out of 44,000 cast. He expects to bring it up again, maybe as early as next March during the midterm primary.
“It is an avenue, I think more people look at this really as a way to relieve their property taxes, and that’s a major issue in Madison County as it is in most of the State of Illinois,” he says.
St. Clair County voted down a similar measure.