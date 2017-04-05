Southeast Creates Smaller, Shorter Commencement Ceremonies

April 5, 2017 8:43 AM
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO. (KMOX) – This spring, Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau will change one long commencement to two ceremonies.

The university says the change is based on student feedback for a smaller, more meaningful ceremony. Southeast officials say over the years, with increases in enrollment the number of chairs had to be moved closer together, making it difficult for graduates to navigate when headed onstage to get their diplomas.

Now candidates will be split by major and attend one of two commencements at 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. The change also means graduates can invite more people, from the previous four guests to eight.

