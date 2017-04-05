Southern Illinois College Student Shot Dead in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Officials say a Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville student from Chicago was killed in a St. Louis-area shooting.
The St. Louis County Police Department says three people were in a vehicle early Tuesday when it crashed. Authorities say 18-year-old Khiry Taggart and a 19-year-old woman were shot prior to the crash. Taggart was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was in stable condition at a hospital. The third passenger wasn’t injured.
SIUE vice chancellor for student affairs Jeffrey Waple said in an email to the campus that Taggart was a student at the university. Waple wrote that “we mourn the loss of this young man.” SIUE was offering counseling services to students.
The Belleville News Democrat reports that the SIUE directory lists Taggart as a freshman.
Police are investigating.
