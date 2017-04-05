KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

Springfield Had 900 Percent Increase in Heroin Seizures

Associated Press April 5, 2017 4:53 PM
Filed Under: Heroin, Springfield, Springfield Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) – Springfield police say investigators saw a 900 percent increase in the amount of heroin they seized last year.

The department says Wednesday in its annual report that the special investigations unit collected 4,061 grams of heroin in 2016, compared to 397 grams in 2015.

Related story: Missouri Advances Bill Pushing Medical Help for Overdoses

Lt. Eric Reece, who oversees the department’s narcotics investigators, has told The Springfield News-Leader heroin cases are a priority because the drug apparently has been responsible for more than 20 deaths in Greene County in the last two years.

The annual report says Springfield police are trying several strategies to combat heroin use, such as creating a Prescription Pill Diversion officer position.

The amount of meth seized by Springfield investigators dropped from 73 pounds in 2015 to 57 pounds in 2016.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia