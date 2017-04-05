St. Louis Home Healthcare Workers Indicted for Fraud

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Six area home health care workers and patients were charged with making false statements to Medicaid regarding home healthcare services that were neither received nor provided.
All of the Indictments involve allegations that the defendants made false statements in Medicaid time sheets that certain patients and workers provided or received personal care services (e.g. grooming, cleaning, feeding, and medication assistance) in the home setting during certain dates and times when, in reality, the patients or workers were actually somewhere else.
Regina Brown, 58, and James Smith, 75, both of St. Louis, were charged by Indictment with three felony counts of making false statements to Medicaid that Brown received Medicaid-funded home health care from Smith at Brown’s home. In reality, Brown was actually vacationing in New Orleans and on a cruise ship during the dates indicated on their Medicaid time sheets.