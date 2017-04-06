“Groundbreaking” Grand Opening of North St. Louis Bank

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s been open for about a month, but the official grand opening for a new bank branch in north St. Louis happens later this morning.
Midwest BankCentre is billing itself as the first full-service bank to open its doors in north city in nearly a decade. The grand opening is being called a “ground-breaking” moment for the area.
The bank is located on the campus of Friendly Temple Church on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive at Belt.
“We’re planning on doing quite a bit in terms of financial education and counselling programs in the area, helping to repair, perhaps, broken credit and also providing home loans to encourage successful home ownership,” says Jim Watson, bank chairman and CEO.
They plan to have $35 Million in deposits within three years.