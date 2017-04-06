Local Business Group Starts GoFundMe for Families of Explosion

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A Soulard business group is trying to help the families of those lost after a boiler explosion killed four people.

Sons and Daughters of Soulard started a GoFundMe page dedicated to the Faultless Linen victims who were killed when a one ton piece of a boiler crashed through their roof. Sons and Daughters Co-Founder Peter Miller says this is different from many GoFundMe campaigns.

“GoFundMe has feed associated with the operating structure of their organization,” Miller says. “Sons and Daughters are reimbursing those fees so that any donation that is made to these families, will be 100 percent going to the families.”

Miller encourages everyone to step up and rally together to help the less fortunate.

“We all live very fortunate lives. So we have food on the table, we have clothes on our back, and we have shelter,” Miller says. “It may be a similar message to people that when other people go through a very tragic event, that’s the time…the community gathers together and gives back.”

The group has a $100,000 goal listed, but Miller says they’ll be happy with whatever amount is raised.

“We mourn this terrible loss with their families and are grateful for the thoughtful and generous support offered to these families by so many in this community, Faultless Linen Chief Operating Officer Mark Pence said in a statement.

