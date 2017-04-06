Lyda Krewson Discusses Important Issues in First 24 Hours

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – With just one day as Mayor-elect of St. Louis under her belt, Lyda Krewson is already facing tough questions about the city’s future direction.

The question she’s been getting the most since her victory: how does it feel to be the first woman mayor in St. Louis history?

“You know what, I think it’s great. Little girls and young women everywhere can have a role model and see that this can be done,” she says.

One of the big issues Krewson will face in her new job is the proposed merger of St. Louis city and county.

She says that more and more people seem to be catching on that the current system of the city, the county and all of its municipalities governing in different ways is unwieldy, at best.

“A combination, considered a business combination perhaps, how would a combination of these two areas really work, and what would the new government structure look like?” she asks.

She points to examples like Louisville, Nashville and Indianapolis that have successfully knitted together city and county governments.

Among the topics are Prop 1’s passage and Prop 2’s defeat at the polls.

“I’m certainly glad that Prop 1 passed, I mean that essentially establishes a savings account I call it, for Metrolink expansion in the future and I think that will be good for our city,” she says.

Moving beyond that, Krewson is considering how the money raised by the use tax increase that kicks in with the passage of Prop 1 should be used, now that voters have determined it shouldn’t go for a soccer stadium.

“That’s around $4 million a year,and we expect that the use tax will go up. Certainly we’ll make that decision jointly at the Board of ENA, but I would expect that some of those funds would go to shore up neighborhood safety,” she says.

Saftey was her number-one issue on the campaign trail. She also hopes to develop a Plan B for luring an M-L-S expansion team to St. Louis, despite the fact think that Prop 2’s defeat makes that extremely unlikely.

Krewson will be sworn into office on Tuesday, April 18th.

