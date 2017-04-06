St. Louis Man Charged with Murder in MetroLink Shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – An 18-year-old St. Louis man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a passenger on the MetroLink near the UMSL stop.

Dijon Oates is accused of killing 22-year-old Jesse Boone after an argument around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday on the train. Oates ran from the train, but was quickly captured by arriving officers.

He’s being held on a $500,000 bond.

After two fatal MetroLink shootings in the last couple of weeks, St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger says MetroLink security needs to modernize.

“It’s a lack of 21st century equipment such as facial recognition, Stenger says. “And other types of modern equipment that would basically limit accessibility to the line, to those who have tickets and would be able to eliminate individuals who seek to cause trouble.”

Metrolnk ridership has fallen off 15 percent in the past few years – even across the country. President and CEO of Bi-State Development John Nations says it’s because of security fears among the public.

Nations says he would welcome changes to make the trains safer, including turnstiles, more cameras and metal detectors. However, he warns all changes will cost money, and it could cost as much as $200 million to make the system safer.

Stenger is calling a summit on Metrolink safety in his office next week with incoming city Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern.

