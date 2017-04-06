One Dead at UMSL Metrolink Station

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Another homicide on a Metrolink platform late last night. St. Louis County police say they responded to the UMSL South station on Natural Bridge Road just after 11 p.m. Officers found a man in his early 20’s dead from a gunshot wound.
Police say the victim and another male got into a fight on the back of the train as it approached the UMSL South station. That fight resulted in shots fired. Once the train stopped, the suspect fled on foot. He was caught shortly after by police.
The identities of both the suspect and victim have not been released at this time.