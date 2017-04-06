Plans for Chesterfield Sports Complex Unveiled Tonight

CHESTERFIELD, MO. (KMOX) – A $55 million domed sports complex is coming to Chesterfield in a project led by Cardinals manager Mike Matheny.
St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger says St. Louis is lagging behind other cities like Indianapolis, Memphis, Kansas City and even Peoria when it comes to youth sports facilities. Because of that, the area misses out on millions of dollars in revenue.
Enter the PowerPlex development. It will be located in Chesterfield along North Outer 40 Road. The campus will be 74 acres and house multiple climate-controlled domes with fields and courts.
There will also be a 2500 seat stadium for educational purposes. The goal is to attract youth sports teams from all over the country.
Plans for the complex will be unveiled tonight at Ballpark Village. A formal presentation starts at 7pm.