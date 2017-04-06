Rauner Opposes Stopgap Spending Plan

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – Illinois House Democrats are working on a proposal to fund social service agencies and higher education running desperately short on money due to the ongoing budget impasse.
The roughly $750 million plan uses money sitting in unused special state funds, known as a “fund sweep.” Governor Bruce Rauner, speaking in Alton, says he doesn’t like that piecemeal approach.
“Stopgap spending plans do nothing to balance the budget,” he says. “They don’t grow jobs, they don’t freeze property taxes, and they don’t fix our broken system. They force higher debt and higher taxes down the road.”
The plan would also put money toward domestic violence shelters, which were left out of the state’s last stopgap spending plan.