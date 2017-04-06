KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

St. Louis Court Debates Probable Cause in Traffic Stops

April 6, 2017 7:54 AM
Filed Under: Commercial, probable cause, search, vehicles

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A federal appeals panel in St. Louis hears arguments this morning on whether police can pull over some types of vehicles in Missouri without probable cause.

A Missouri State Trooper pulled over a farm truck in Phelps County in 2013 because he didn’t recognize the truck and wanted to inspect it. The driver, Ron Calzone, refused to submit to a commercial motor vehicle inspection, and his attorney Dave Roland is challenging a state law that allows searches of commercial vehicles without probable cause.

“The statute expressly says that they can pull you over randomly, with or without probable cause to believe that you’re in violation of any law at all,” Roland says.

Roland says the law is so loosely worded that eventually police could start pulling over sedans for searches if they believe they are involved in some commercial enterprise.

“Even if you haven’t done anything wrong, all of a sudden there’s that suggestion. The cops could fabricate some reason to hold you by the side of the road,” he says.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia