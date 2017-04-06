St. Louis Man Convicted of Killing Uncle with a Hammer

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) A Missouri man has been found guilty of fatally beating his uncle with a hammer.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 38-year-old Jason Ayansu was convicted Wednesday of second-degree murder in the 2009 killing of 63-year-old Levi Battley. Prosecutors said Ayansu attacked his uncle during a fight outside an apartment of a friend. St. Louis County jurors also found Ayansu guilty of attempted kidnapping, resisting arrest and two counts of armed criminal action.
Ayansu had been held at a state psychiatric facility for several years but was deemed competent to stand trial.
Sentencing is set for June 9.
One Comment
I understand that prosecutors make strategic decisions, what they can get with certainty. Beating a guy to death with a hammer warrants a first degree conviction. I can only hope that the full sentence is brought to bear and insisted on. The question, broadly is whether we have a system of justice or a system of punishment? We most certainly DO NOT have a system of “correction”.