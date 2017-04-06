KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

St. Louis Man Convicted of Killing Uncle with a Hammer

April 6, 2017 6:59 AM
Filed Under: beating, death, Hammer, St. Louis, uncle

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) A Missouri man has been found guilty of fatally beating his uncle with a hammer.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 38-year-old Jason Ayansu was convicted Wednesday of second-degree murder in the 2009 killing of 63-year-old Levi Battley. Prosecutors said Ayansu attacked his uncle during a fight outside an apartment of a friend. St. Louis County jurors also found Ayansu guilty of attempted kidnapping, resisting arrest and two counts of armed criminal action.

Ayansu had been held at a state psychiatric facility for several years but was deemed competent to stand trial.

Sentencing is set for June 9.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

One Comment

  1. Charles John Budde says:
    April 6, 2017 at 7:24 am

    I understand that prosecutors make strategic decisions, what they can get with certainty. Beating a guy to death with a hammer warrants a first degree conviction. I can only hope that the full sentence is brought to bear and insisted on. The question, broadly is whether we have a system of justice or a system of punishment? We most certainly DO NOT have a system of “correction”.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia