Vladimir Sobotka Returns to the Blues, Signs 3-Year Extension

ST. LOUIS BLUES -St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that forward Vladimir Sobotka will join the Blues to fulfill his one-year obligation to the club. In addition, Armstrong announced that the Blues have signed Sobotka to a three-year, $10.5 million contract extension that will begin with the 2017-18 season. Sobotka, who will wear #71, will join the Blues for their matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, at 6 p.m. (central), at PNC Arena.

Sobotka, 29, has spent the past three seasons with Omsk Avangard of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). In 2016-17, the 5’10, 197-pound forward logged 30 points (nine goals, 21 assists) and 30 penalty minutes in 41 regular season games, and 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 12 postseason games. Overall, Sobotka totaled 102 points (37 goals, 65 assists) and 103 penalty minutes in 138 career KHL regular season games, as well as 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) and 16 penalty minutes in 18 career postseason games.

Prior to his stint in the KHL, Sobotka spent four seasons with the Blues, recording 101 points (29 goals, 72 assists) in 247 regular season games, and eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 21 playoff games. Overall, the Trebic, Czech Republic, native has appeared in seven NHL seasons, accumulating 123 points (35 goals, 88 assists) in 381 career regular season games, and 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 40 career playoff games.