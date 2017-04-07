Assault on Fairview Heights Metrolink Security Guard

April 7, 2017 9:39 AM
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, ILL. (KMOX) – A man is accused of punching a Metro Link security guard in the face, during a daylight attack Wednesday morning in Fairview Heights.

Police say some witnesses helped the guard take down the suspect until investigators arrived.

38-year-old Jeremiah McGee of East Saint Louis faces a Class-3 felony charge of aggravated battery.

His bond was set at 30-thousand-dollars.

Fairview Heights police say McGee was asked by the Metro Link guard to stop stepping on the feet of some bus passengers at their local transit station lot.

It was after the guard removed McGee from a Metro bus for disorderly conduct that he began throwing punches.

