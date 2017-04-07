BASE Foundation Unveils Plans for POWERplex Baseball Complex

April 7, 2017 8:06 AM
CHESTERFIELD, MO. (KMOX) – The BASE Foundation kicked off fundraising efforts for POWERplex in Chesterfield Valley, a $55 million indoor/outdoor baseball and softball complex.

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny says it’s much more than a sports complex.

“We’re trying to draw kids from all over the place. Not just the inner city, but kids in need, and we’re raising funds to try to support scholarships for them so they can come out and play the game and not have to worry about the high cost of maybe travel ball, but get exposed and also just get trained. We’re wanting to train not just the players, but the coaches,” he says.

The Poweplex received a helping hand from the Sinquefield family with a $6 million gift.

Matheny says this gives parents the opportunity to learn how to train their children, and give them every opportunity to take the game as far as they can.

